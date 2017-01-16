Authorities crack down on economic crime

TAIPEI -- Nearly 7,000 economic crime cases were solved in the first 11 months of 2016, and about 70 percent of them involved the infringement of intellectual property rights, according to the latest Ministry of the Interior statistics released on Saturday.

The ministry said 6,959 economic crime cases were cracked from January to November in 2016, and 4,862 cases, or 69.9 percent, involved the infringement of the intellectual property rights.

Another 1,244 cases, or 17.9 percent, involved violations of financial regulations.

A total of 9,362 economic crime suspects were detected during the 11 months, and they were suspected of crimes involving NT$21.55 billion (US$681.9 million).

To stem economic crimes, the authorities have acted more aggressively against illegal economic activity, and it busted over 10,000 cases a year during the 2011-2013 period. The number of cases fell to 8,310 and 8,428 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.