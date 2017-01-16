|
International Edition
Monday
January, 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Authorities crack down on economic crime
CNA
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Nearly 7,000 economic crime cases were solved in the first 11 months of 2016, and about 70 percent of them involved the infringement of intellectual property rights, according to the latest Ministry of the Interior statistics released on Saturday.
The ministry said 6,959 economic crime cases were cracked from January to November in 2016, and 4,862 cases, or 69.9 percent, involved the infringement of the intellectual property rights.
Another 1,244 cases, or 17.9 percent, involved violations of financial regulations.
A total of 9,362 economic crime suspects were detected during the 11 months, and they were suspected of crimes involving NT$21.55 billion (US$681.9 million).
To stem economic crimes, the authorities have acted more aggressively against illegal economic activity, and it busted over 10,000 cases a year during the 2011-2013 period. The number of cases fell to 8,310 and 8,428 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
4
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
5
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
6
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
7
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
8
President outlines government priorities for 2017
9
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
10
Outrage erupts over student Nazi display