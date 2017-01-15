|
International Edition
Sunday
January, 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
'New Southbound Policy' posts its first harvest
CNA
January 15, 2017, 12:17 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The Executive Yuan said Friday Taiwan's exports to countries covered under the government's "New Southbound Policy" totaled US$5.37 billion in December, up 20 percent from the same month last year.
Among them, exports to the 10 nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos — totaled US$4.72 billion, up 22.9 percent from December last year.
The "New Southbound Policy" seeks to promote ties with the 10 ASEAN nations along with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and others.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Amazon video hits Taiwan, steps up challenge to Netflix
3
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
4
'Turnaround King' sets sights on TransAsia
5
What does the US interest rate hike mean for Taiwan?
6
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
7
Taiwan takes key step to marriage equality
8
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
9
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
10
President outlines government priorities for 2017