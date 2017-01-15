News
'New Southbound Policy' posts its first harvest

CNA
January 15, 2017, 12:17 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The Executive Yuan said Friday Taiwan's exports to countries covered under the government's "New Southbound Policy" totaled US$5.37 billion in December, up 20 percent from the same month last year.

Among them, exports to the 10 nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos — totaled US$4.72 billion, up 22.9 percent from December last year.

The "New Southbound Policy" seeks to promote ties with the 10 ASEAN nations along with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and others.

