Feeling lucky?

Saturday
January, 14, 2017
CNA
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
Huang Chih-yi, general manager of Taiwan Lottery Co., Ltd., poses with a series of new scratchcards issued for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday at a press conference in Taipei on Friday, Jan. 13. Huang said his company had not only boosted the winning ratios for the new tickets but also hiked the winning bonuses for top prizes.
