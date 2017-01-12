TSMC reports record high net profit for Q4 2016

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), the world's largest contract chip maker, on Thursday posted a record high net profit for the fourth quarter of last year, citing strong sales in communications and computer devices in the global market.

After reporting record high consolidated sales for the October-December 2016 period on Tuesday, TSMC gave other positive leads at an investor conference Thursday, saying that its net profit for the fourth quarter of last year was NT$100.20 billion (US$3.16 billion), the highest in its history.

The net profit figure also represented a 3.6 percent increase from the previous quarter and a 37.6 percent rise from a year earlier, the company said.

It said its earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 was NT$3.86, compared with NT$3.73 in the third quarter and NT$2.81 a year earlier.

TSMC also reported a 0.7 percent quarterly increase in fourth-quarter consolidated sales to NT$262.23 billion, which was 28.8 percent growth from a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter sales figure beat the company's estimate of between NT$255 billion and NT$258 billion.

For the whole of 2016, TSMC posted NT$334.25 billion in net profit, an EPS of NT$12.89, and consolidated sales of NT$947.94 billion.