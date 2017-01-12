|
Stocking up for the holidays
CNA
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Typical Chinese New Year delicacies are displayed at the Taipei City Office of Commerce's press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Eight commercial areas participated in this year's Chinese New Year festival, hosting 107 stores, all of which will provide English, Japanese, and Korean translations for foreign visitors during the festival. The office has printed 40,000 leaflets introducing the eight commercial areas in several languages for visitors to enjoy Taiwan's new year celebrations.
