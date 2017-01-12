Show time!

Models dress up as computer game characters at the pre-show press conference for this year's International Game Show, set to kick off on Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, in Taipei on Wednesday, Jan. 11. This year, the main attractions will be virtual reality games, cross-platform play, and the more than 30 new games exhibited at the show. Organizers estimated that around 3,000 buyers will visit the show in the first two days, and expect more than 400,000 visitors over the five days as winter vacation begins on Jan. 20.