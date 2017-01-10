Local musicians honored by KKBOX Awards

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Music streaming service KKBOX announced the winners of its 12th Annual KKBOX Music Awards during a preview event for the Jan. 21 award show.

Celebrity Mickey Huang (黃子佼), who hosted the preview event and who will be hosting the award show for the ninth time later in the month, announced the recipients of the KKBOX Music Awards, which included 10 awards for chart-topping artists, one award for an indie artist and one award for best new artist.

The 10 chart-topping artists, in no particular order, were: Hebe Tien (田馥甄), Taiwanese rock band Mayday (五月天), JJ Lin (林俊傑), G.U.T.S. (兄弟本色), Nine One One (玖壹壹), Eric Chou (周興哲), G.E.M. (鄧紫棋), William Wei (韋禮安), Jay Chou (周杰倫) and Della (丁噹).

The KKBOX Indie Artist award went to No Party For Cao Dong (草東沒有派對) and the Best New Artist award went to Under Lover (地下情人).

The awards were given out based solely on the number of times the artists' songs were played on the music app throughout the past year, without a panel of judges or any other factor shaping the list of winners.

Della gave a special performance at the event on Monday and received her award ahead of time due to scheduling conflicts that rendered her unavailable to attend the award show on the day.

Novelties at the 12th Annual KKBOX Music Awards

Managing Director Alex Wang (王正) of KKBOX Asia Pacific announced a collaboration with Acer to provide both a 360-degree VR coverage of the award show to improve the viewing experience of audiences at home.

"You can choose the camera from which you want to watch," Wang said.

KKBOX is also hosting two additional concerts so that "the KKBOX Music Awards will no longer just be a three-and-a-half-hour award ceremony in the evening," Wang said.

"We want all our artists to have a great platform to perform," Wang said at a press event.

One concert, titled "Electronic's Night Out," will be on the night of Jan. 20 and will feature several famous local DJs.

The other concert is in the afternoon of the award show and will feature winners of national collegiate music competitions.