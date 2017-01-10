Wowprime sends core computer systems to the cloud

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Wowprime Corp. (王品集團), Taiwan's leading operator of regular chain restaurants, has led the restaurant sector in building a cloud computing platform, effectively cutting its operating and maintenance costs on core computer systems, a top IT official said on Monday.

Cheng Jung-hui, director of Wowprime's IT division, said that Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. helped Wowprime completing the migration of its ERP (enterprise resource planning) and POS (point of sales) systems to a cloud platform that was established late last year.

The move will enable Wowprime to improve its commercial procedure and service systems, marking a great step forward in establishing a new model of smart service for the restaurant sector, according to Cheng.

To enable customers to enjoy exquisite restaurant service, Wowprime has invested heavily in applications of modern technologies, with up to 60 percent of its IT investment earmarked for the maintenance and operation of computer infrastructures, Cheng said.

"In order to reduce the maintenance and operating costs of the main computer systems, we contracted FarEastone more than one year ago to transfer our computer systems to a cloud platform," Cheng explained, adding that the local telecom firm is highly experienced with cloud technologies.

Seamless Transfer

Mike Lee, vice president of FarEastone's Enterprise & Carrier Business Unit, said that his company had managed to help Wowprime complete a seamless transition of its ERP and POS systems to the cloud after spending one year on conducting big data analysis and mobile collaborative operations.

"The job was done ahead of the schedule by half," Lee said.

Through FarEastone's cloud computing service, Wowprime's computer hardware resources such as CPU, memories and hard discs were first separated for individual use via the virtualization technology.

Remote management software was then applied to facilitate resources deployment, monitoring and load management, according to Lee.

With the ERP and POS systems operating on the cloud, Wowprime has not only greatly cut its computer maintenance and operating costs, but has also significantly eased the company's invisible IT management burden, Lee said.

Streamline Catering Services

The cloud arrangement has enabled Wowprime to dedicate half of its computer infrastructure management manpower to streamlining and upgrading catering service procedures, such as working out smart dining situations and kitchen management.

The restaurant giant is planning to proceed with the transfer of its office automation and commercial analysis systems to the cloud platform with the help of FarEastone to further maintain its lead in the restaurant sector in terms of IT applications.

Founded in 1993, Wowprime has successfully established 13 restaurant brands with over 300 chain restaurant stores around the world.

It offers catering services through such brands as Wang Steak, TASTY, ikki and others, providing consumers with western beefsteaks, salads, soup, desserts, beverages, Japanese cuisines, barbecues, hot pot and vegetable foods.