Lantern festival to spotlight Southeast Asia

TAIPEI -- The 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival, which starts Feb. 11 in Yunlin County, will include five pavilions that feature Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia, the county government said Sunday.

The pavilions, set up in a special section of the festival venue, will allow new immigrants from Southeast Asia to make and display lanterns from their respective countries at Taiwan's biggest lantern festival for the first time, Yunlin County Magistrate Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said at a multicultural event for foreign spouses.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of the Interior, the number of registered marriages between Vietnamese and Taiwanese in 2015 totaled 3,986, a rise of 672 from the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of Indonesians marrying Taiwanese was 841 in 2015.

Lee invited new immigrants and foreign nationals in Taiwan to visit the lantern festival in Yunlin, saying their participation will help the local communities learn more about other countries.

"New immigrants have become an integral part of Taiwanese society and we must do our best to welcome them because love knows no boundaries," he said.