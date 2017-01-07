Airlines to offer Universiade flight deals

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's leading carriers China Airlines and EVA Airways have formed official partnership relations with the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee and will offer flight services to International University Sports Federation (FISU) officials attending the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade.

The two airlines will offer a variety of benefits including fare discounts to delegates and FISU officials traveling to Taipei for the event, committee officials said.

The delegates and officials will enjoy the outstanding service that the two Taiwanese airlines provide passengers on routes covering Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania.

The two airlines will also cooperate with the organizing committee to ensure that the delegates get the finest and most convenient services during their upcoming visits to Taipei, officials said.

The Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee has discussed the details of the ticket discounts and booking procedures with China Airlines and EVA Airways for several months, with the aim of providing the utmost convenience and excellent services for delegates and officials.

All relevant information on the booking of flight tickets has been available on the Taipei Universiade's official website from Jan. 1.

The Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee and the two airlines are committed to doing their best for the delegates and to making 2017 Universiade the greatest Summer Universiade ever, they said.