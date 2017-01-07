Formosa Plastics to invest less in Taiwan

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), while denying claims it would stop investing in Taiwan over its dissatisfaction with the Tsai Ing-wen administration, did admit on Friday that it planned to direct more of its resources to other markets.

The group issued the denial after Wealth Magazine chairman Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河) claimed on Thursday that "an important figure" in Formosa Plastics told him the group "will not invest a penny more in Taiwan," after it had "lost all hope in the current government."

Responding to Hsieh's remarks, Formosa Plastics said it planned to continue investment in Taiwan, but investment would drop from approximately 75 percent to less than 20 percent of the group's total expenditure.

Formosa Plastics said it had invested NT$110.4 billion between 2012 and 2014, of which investments in Taiwan accounted for NT$83.8 billion, or around 75.9 percent.

However, investments totaling NT$633.4 billion are expected to be made from 2015 to 2017 — of which around NT$124.3 billion is dedicated to the domestic market — bringing Taiwan' s share down to 19.6 percent.

The group said the reduced proportion was mainly due to a weakened domestic investment climate, pointing to the long wait for the government to pass environmental impact assessments for extensions to their No. 6 Naphtha Cracker and the recent forced closure of a chemical plant belonging to the firm in Changhua County.

The country's largest chemical manufacturer said they would continue to invest in Taiwan, but called on the government to create a better climate for investment.