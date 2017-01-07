Uber drivers take to the night in bid to avoid government crackdown

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In response to Friday's ban on the service, Uber drivers have devised new tactics to counter authorities by taking on more night shifts and avoiding rush hour requests, said one driver.

An amendment to the Highway Act officially took effect yesterday, deeming the app-based driving service illegal, and stipulating that drivers could face up to NT$200,000 in fines for repeat offenses.

An Uber driver who wished to remain anonymous told The China Post that the amendment to Article 77-1 and the addition of Article 78 have been unofficially designated as the "Uber Policy," and that he felt they were unjust to drivers,.

The driver said that as the government failed to consider the perspectives and livelihoods of Uber drivers, operators who have decided to continue working with the service have devised new ways to evade detection by authorities.

According to the driver, such tactics include drivers asking Uber riders to occupy the passenger seat instead of the back so as to create a façade during inspections from Motor Vehicle Driver Information Service agents and the police.

The most popular ways of avoiding authorities, the driver added, were to halt operations during rush hours and to pick up passengers during night shifts.

The driver said that, such tactics were not without drawbacks, as Uber drivers complained that rides were almost none-existent when people get off work.

In response to the official implementation of the amended act, Uber Taiwan released an official statement in support of its contracted drivers.

Uber wrote that they would continue to service the Taiwan market and would continue to support its drivers and users regardless of how much the amendment might discourage Uber drivers.

In related news, the Directorate General of Highways stated that ten Uber drivers had been reported to authorities in the day that the law took effect. Defendants were ruled guilty would each have to pay NT$100,000 in fines, a spokesperson for the directorate said.