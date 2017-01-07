Business hotel tops expectations in trial run

The YC Group (炎洲集團) held an official opening for a business hotel under its UINN hotel brand in Taipei City's Shilin District on Friday.

UINN Business marked the third hotel under the YC Group's UINN brand, which includes two other hotels: UINN Relax and UINN Travel, both of which are located in greater Taipei.

At the official opening, President Jery Ho (何政霖) of UINN Hotel Co., Ltd. stated that the business hotel was an embodiment of YC Group's vision and that they designed the space with simple lines to create a relaxing environment.

"The hotel focuses on making occupants feel like they are returning home," Ho told reporters.

UINN looked to cater to different clientele groups with each of its hotels, with the UINN Business catering to an upper middle class demographic, consisting of people traveling on business, family trips, and tours, said hotel representatives.

Vice President Ted Wu (吳昆泰) said that the three-star hotel consisted of 66 rooms that all featured five-star facilities.

Each of the rooms were equipped with a plasma screen display that functioned as a computer and a television, and a high-end luxury toilet typically found in five-star hotels, said UINN hotel staff.

UINN Business also has an in-house gym and laundry room.

'Performing better than anticipated'

In a brief sit-down with the China Post, Ho noted that the hotel, which underwent a three-month trial run after it obtained its operating license in September, was "performing better than anticipated."

"During the trial run, revenue reached NT$1 billion," Ho stated, adding that the hotel was already making a profit.

The trial run saw a maximum occupancy rate of 80 percent and made a score of 8.9 on hotel ratings website bookings.com.

Ho said, "there is no such thing as a bad economy, only one not trying hard enough."

Weekday occupancy rates reached 50 percent, while weekend occupancy rates reached 70 to 80 percent, Ho elaborated.

As for anticipated first quarter performance, the president did not give a specific target figure but said that the hotel was already receiving reservations for the new year.

On the heels of the new hotel's apparent success, UINN Hotel Co. had reportedly already started planning the construction of a fourth hotel.

The hotel, which will be a five-star hotel, will be located in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District with construction expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, Ho remarked.