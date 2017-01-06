Hope Bay's mass layoff not our order: Hon Hai

By Christine Chou -- Hon Hai Group's (鴻海) Vice President Lu Fang-ming (呂芳銘) said the group did not demand Hope Bay Technologies (和沛科技) lay off its staff and that Hon Hai fully supported the start-up's founder Ben Jai (翟本喬).

"Hon Hai will continue to support Ben Jai. We do not rule out continuing investment in Hope Bay," Lu said during a launch ceremony for a research center in Hsinchu on Thursday, adding, "If Hope Bay has new concepts and ideas, why wouldn't we back them?"

Lu vowed to hire Hope Bay's employees based on the Hon Hai's personnel needs.

The executive said that Hon Hai's relationship with Hope Bay was purely as an investor, stressing that Ben Jai has been completely in charge of the startup's operations.

Lu said, "Jai has the opportunity to work in a world class company but decided to start a business in Taiwan and compete with leading corporations in the world. Hon Hai will continue to support Jai. We hope he can bring a substantial impact to Taiwan."

A report by the Chinese-language Credere Media published earlier this week said Hope Bay, a cloud computing solutions provider of which Hon Hai owns 40 percent, plans to let go of 80 percent of its staff.

Founder Ben Jai confirmed the news on Wednesday but denied claims that the number was as high as 120 people.

Jai said they were firing employees because its business partner had readjusted its market strategy and product lines, prompting Hope Bay to follow suit. "With limited funds and time, we need to allocate our resources to projects that bring in the maximum value. This is the responsible path to take," Jai said.

Local media speculated Hope Bay had to resort to downsizing to focus on its more lucrative business operations because its business performance failed to meet the standards of Hon Hai Group chairman Terry Guo and other major shareholders.

Ben Hai, a Google-trained engineer and tech influencer, founded Hope Bay in 2013.

The startup has been known for its creative office culture.