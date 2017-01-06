Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Asus made its new smartphone ZenFone AR official at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The Taiwanese company touts the handset as the world's first to support both Google Tango — a new technology that enables augmented reality (AR) gaming and utilities and Google Daydream — the U.S. tech giant's virtual reality system.

Asus ZenFone AR is the world's second smartphone to incorporate the Tango computing platform, following Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro that was announced last June. Both harbor three different technologies: motion tracking, depth perception and area learning.

The Android 7.0 Nougat-based Asus ZenFone AR will be available in the second quarter of this year. Pricing and configuration of the device will be announced later.

Unlike other ZenFone smartphones, the ZenFone AR sports a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button as well as a high-resolution 23-megapixel rear camera.

The smartphone is also the world's first Tango-enabled device to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, which the company claims was optimized specifically for Tango, as well as the first smartphone with 8GB of RAM.

Though the Snapdragon 821 may seem "outdated" thanks to the release of the new Snapdragon 835, market analysts believe the phone is still up to date and likely to be placed in the higher tier of flagship devices.

Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice President of Qualcomm, stressed the processor was a perfect fit for "a flagship Tango enabled device like the ZenFone AR."

"You need a powerful heterogeneous computing and power-efficient chip to handle the intensive processing and complex features needed to optimize and deliver rich augmented reality," Amon said during the event.

At the event, the company claimed to have exclusive Asus ZenUI VR 360 degree app support on the PhotoCollage, Gallery and ZenCircle apps. Other specifications include a 5.7-inch WQHD AMOLED display and a vapor cooling system to prevent overheating.

Gap's Global President Jeff Kirwan demonstrated its augmented reality app DressingRoom, which allows the clothing brand's customers to model clothes on a virtual mannequin and view it from different angles.

ASUS also unveiled its 5.5-inch smartphone ZenFone 3 Zoom, boasting of advanced photography capabilities and long usage times with a 500mAh battery.

The company said it incorporates SuperPixel camera technology that enables it to focus quickly and capture clear photos at night and in low-light environments.