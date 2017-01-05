EVA Air 6th, CAL 60th in annual safety index

TAIPEI -- Taiwan-based EVA Airways (EVA Air) and China Airlines (CAL) were ranked the world's sixth and 60th safest airlines respectively, in an annual index compiled by Germany's Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC).

According to the report released on Wednesday, which only lists the top 12 and bottom three airlines, EVA fell three spots from the previous year, while CAL fell two.

The list showed that EVA ranks behind Cathay Pacific Airways, Air New Zealand, Hainan Airlines, Qatar Airways and KLM.

In contrast, CAL ranks below Garuda Indonesia and Avianca Colombia, JACDEC said, adding that the full list and a summarized review will be released on Jan. 18.

JACDEC monitors more than 1,000 flight operators and is recognized as a reliable source of information on aviation safety.

In response to the report, CAL said it has worked hard to improve flight safety in recent years and will continue to introduce new airliners and improve both safety standards and customer service.

EVA has yet to issue an official response.