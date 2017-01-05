News
Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
Coffee, tea or wine?

CNA
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
Employees at "Starbucks Evening" pose with freshly brewed coffee and alcohol in Taipei, Wednesday, Jan. 4. Taiwan has gotten its first "Starbucks Evening" store at Longmen in the hip East District of Taipei City. The concept behind Starbucks Evening is to create a leisurely space in the evening that provides an evening menu that includes wine and beer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

