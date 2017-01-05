Hon Hai-invested startup confirms mass layoffs

By Christine Chou -- Local cloud computing pioneer and Hope Bay Technologies (和沛科技) founder Ben Jai (翟本喬) on Wednesday confirmed reports of a mass layoff at the cloud computing solutions provider.

According to a report from the Chinese-language Credere Media, Hope Bay Tech plans to lay off more than a hundred staff.

Hon Hai Group, which trades as Foxconn, holds around 40 percent of Hope Bay Tech's shares.

In a Facebook post, Jai stressed the company had enough capital to sustain its core cloud storage operations, adding they were trimming headcount because its business partner had readjusted its market strategy and product lines, prompting Hope Bay Tech to follow suit.

"With limited funds and time, we need to allocate our resources to projects that bring in the maximum value. This is the responsible path to take," Jai said.

"To our team members that cannot fight with us at this particular moment in time, I give you my deepest apologies."

The local media report also claimed the firm would let go of 80 percent of its staff, only retaining two teams that had been working on its core business services.

Hope Bay Tech has not revealed how many workers will be laid off, stating only that it would be less than the rumored 120 people.

Hon Hai in the Wings

Hon Hai Group's subsidiaries Ingrasys Technology (鴻佰科技) and Hyield Venture Capital Co. (鴻揚創投) each holds a 20 percent stake in Hope Bay Tech, making Hon Hai the firm's largest corporate shareholder with a 40 percent stake.

Hyield Venture Capital is registered as a management and investment consultancy, while Ingrasys develops and supplies data storage solutions.

Also, Hon Hai holds more than 60 percent of shares in Hope Bay Tech affiliate Hope Bay Mobile Inc. (和沛移動).

Local media speculated Hope Bay Tech's mass layoff is because its business performance failed to live up to the expectations of Hon Hai Group chairman Terry Guo and other major shareholders, forcing the Hope Bay Tech to resort to downsizing to focus on more lucrative business operations.

Ben Jai, an outspoken Google-trained engineer and tech influencer, founded Hope Bay Tech in 2013.

The startup, which researches and develops cloud-based solutions, has been known for a creative office culture modeled after Google.