McDonald's management rights 'sold for NT$5 billion'

By James Lo -- Local media speculated Wednesday that 20-year management rights for McDonald's Taiwan had been acquired by Ambassador Hotel President Hubert Lee (李昌霖) and two other investors for NT$5 billion.

Media reported that besides Lee — whose stake in the investment was confirmed last December — the other investors were Sinyi Realty (信義房屋) Chairman Chou Chun-chi (周俊吉) and Zhonghe Textiles Incorporated (中和紡織) owner Yeh Chi-chao (葉啟昭).

In an acquisition confirmation last year, the Ambassador Hotel stated that the hotel had nothing to do with the investment of its president.

Lee's investment was "entirely personal," with funds raised from his personal finances and through family members, according to the statement.

Both Chou and Yeh's investments have also reportedly coming from personal funds, with their respective companies excluded from the deal.

Deal Signed Last Week?

Reportedly, a Sale and Purchase Agreement was signed between McDonald's and the investors last week.

Local media had speculated that Lee's immense interest in penetrating the market through the international restaurant chain had prompted him to invest in the control of McDonald's Taiwan for the next 20 years.

Following the rumors, both Sinyi Realty and Zhonghe Textiles were asked by reporters for confirmation.

Both companies declined to respond.

Investment Commission: Application Not Received

In response to the acquisition rumors, the Investment Commission at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (經濟部) has stated that it had not yet received any applications related to McDonald's Taiwan.

A spokesperson for the commission confirmed that no papers regarding the fast-food chain were filed, but that once a request is received, it could take up to two months for the commission to approve the application.