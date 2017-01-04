Asus phone details leaked ahead of Consumer Electronics Show

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A press release from Qualcomm inadvertently revealed that Asus' new smartphone, likely called ZenFone AR, will be Google Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready.

As of press time, the statement has been taken down from Qualcomm's website.

The leak comes ahead of Asus' scheduled product announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017.

If the report proves true, the new smartphone would be the first in the world to support both Tango — a new technology from Google that enables augmented reality (AR) gaming and utilities – and Daydream, a VR platform developed by Google.

Given the Jan. 4 date stamp on the leaked press image and a press event that Asus had scheduled on that date, market watchers believe Asus will likely make an official announcement for the upcoming smartphone on Jan. 4.

"With Zenfone AR and the Daydream View headset and controller, you'll be able to explore new worlds with apps like Google Street View and Fantastic Beasts, dive into your personal VR cinema with YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and HBO, and get your game on with Gunjack 2, LEGO BrickHeadz, Need for Speed and dozens other titles," the Qualcomm statement read.

ZenFone AR is expected to be the world's second handset to include Tango, following Lenovo Phab2 Pro that was announced last June.

The press release said the ZenFone AR would be powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor.

Following the press release, leakster Even Blass tweeted a picture of the upcoming Asus ZenFone AR, showing a sophisticated camera setup on the back panel.

Recently, Asus CEO Jerry Shen (沈振來) hinted that ZenFone AR would be available as early as February, saying it would come with "advanced performance and functionality at a competitive price."