Share price dips after Master Kong dissolution

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The share price for Taiwan depositary receipts of Hong Kong-listed Tingyi Holding Corp. (康師傅控股有限公司) plunged 9.74 percent before bouncing back to end the day down 0.51 percent Tuesday after confirmation that its affiliate Master Kong Taiwan had left the local market.

Analysts said the dissolution would have little impact on Tingyi's parent company, Ting Hsin International Group (頂新國際集團), since Master Kong Taiwan was not directly controlled by the parent and accounted for only a fraction of the group's total revenue.

Ting Hsin's board of directors disbanded Master Kong Taiwan on Sunday.

Tingyi's chairman for the Greater China region, Chia Hsien-der (賈先德), issued a statement late Monday to assure investors that the liquidation of the Taiwan-based company would not affect Master Kong's mainland operations or finances.

Chia said Master Kong Taiwan had "stopped all substantive business operations" since scandals involving oil hit Ting Hsin in 2014 and led to the termination of its trademark authorization to Wei-Chuan Food Corp. (味全) and its production lines in Taiwan later that year.

Ting Hsin holds a nearly 40 percent stake in Wei-Chuan.

In the wake of the tainted oil scandal, grassroots"Exterminate Ting Hsin" boycotts targeting all the group's food brands — including Wei-Chuan milk and Master Kong instant noodles — resulted in a massive hit to the group's sales.

"At present, we are still waiting for accountants to confirm the remaining asset value of Master Kong Taiwan.

And because the firm no longer has any employees, there are no issues involving redundancy," Chia said.

Analysts believe that though Master Kong emphasized that business operations would not be affected by the dissolution, the firm's golden days have passed as its business performance in mainland China is in decline.