Manufacturing sector flashes second straight yellow-blue indicator

TAIPEI -- The local manufacturing sector flashed a yellow-blue light in November for the second consecutive month, improving from a blue light recorded in September, on the back of a recovery in global demand, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Friday.

The TIER, one of the country's leading economic think tanks, uses a five-color system to describe economic activity, with red indicating overheating, yellow-red showing fast growth, green representing stable growth, yellow-blue signaling sluggish growth and blue indicating contraction.

According to the TIER, the composite index of the local manufacturing sector for November stood at 11.80 points, up from 11.05 recorded in October. The think tank has also revised upward the index for October from a previous reading of 10.45 points.

An index ranging between 10.5 points and 13 points flashes a yellow-blue light, while a blue light points to an index below 10.5 points, the TIER said.

The think tank said that the higher index for November largely reflected rising global demand, which pushed up sales of many export-oriented manufacturers in the month, while an increase in international crude oil prices gave an additional boost to raw material prices and eventually benefited local exporters.

In November, exports rose 12.1 percent from a year earlier to US$25.34 billion, the highest year-on-year growth in 46 months, government data shows.

Among the five sub-indexes in the composite index, three moved higher and one fell, with one remaining unchanged in November.

The TIER said that the sub-index for demand rose 0.63 points, the highest increase among the five, the sub-index for pricing also gained 0.16, and the sub-index for business environment grew 0.13, while the sub-index for raw materials remained unchanged and the sub-index for operating costs fell 0.16 points.

The think tank said that as long as global demand continues to improve, the local manufacturing sector is expected to become stable. It added that in reflection of a booming electronics industry, the local manufacturing sector is likely to flash a blue light in the first or second quarter of next year. However, it said that the attitude of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — who advocates protectionism — toward global trade after his inauguration could impact global demand and in turn the local manufacturing sector.