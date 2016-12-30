Taiwan shares retreat on Dow slide

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan pulled back on Thursday with the weighted index falling below the 9,200 point mark again as investors responded to a fall of more than 100 points on the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight, dealers said.

The financial sector led the downturn on the local main board, reflecting the selling of bank stocks in the U.S. market, while the bellwether local electronics sector also trended lower, pushing down the broader market with select large cap stocks the focus, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) closed down 48.31 points, or 0.53 percent, at 9,153.09, after moving between 9,149.16 and 9,196.02, on turnover of NT$52.02 billion (US$1.61 billion).

The market opened down 0.32 percent in reaction to the losses on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell 111.36 points or 0.56 percent on Thursday after the U.S. reported lower than expected pending home sales and worries over a major correction ahead of the 20,000 point mark, dealers said.

Selling on the local main board escalated after 1 p.m. and especially in the last 30 minutes of trading, on expanded turnover, dragging the broader market lower by the end of the session, they said.

"The 20,000 point mark on the Dow Jones exerts a psychological impact on investors on Wall Street so the index has repeatedly failed to reach that level and even fell back, like the retreat seen overnight," Mega International Investment Services analyst Alex Huang said. "It was no surprise that the local equity market followed suit and fell today."

"I suspect that foreign institutional investors shifted to the sell side in Taipei after the Dow Jones's fall, rushing to dump local large-cap stocks," Huang said.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$1.66 billion worth of shares on the main board on Thursday, after net buying of NT$3.44 billion on Wednesday, when the weighted index closed up 1.01 percent on turnover of NT$47.79 billion.