News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

December, 30, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Taiwan, US ink agreement on tax evasion

CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan and the United States signed an agreement on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) on Dec. 22 that will make it easier to go after "non-cooperative" clients, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) announced Tuesday.

Under the inter-governmental agreement, which still has to be approved by the Legislature, the U.S. can in the future ask Taiwan to provide data on "non-cooperative" clients.

At present, Taiwan's financial institutions have only provided the U.S. with the number of "non-cooperative" clients and the amount of money in their accounts, but they have not provided personal information on the clients themselves.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search