December, 30, 2016
Taiwan, US ink agreement on tax evasion
CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan and the United States signed an agreement on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) on Dec. 22 that will make it easier to go after "non-cooperative" clients, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) announced Tuesday.
Under the inter-governmental agreement, which still has to be approved by the Legislature, the U.S. can in the future ask Taiwan to provide data on "non-cooperative" clients.
At present, Taiwan's financial institutions have only provided the U.S. with the number of "non-cooperative" clients and the amount of money in their accounts, but they have not provided personal information on the clients themselves.
