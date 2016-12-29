Taiwan, US ink agreement on tax evasion

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan and the United States signed an agreement on the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) on Dec. 22 that will make it easier to go after "non-cooperative" clients, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) announced Tuesday.

Under the inter-governmental agreement, which still has to be approved by the Legislature, the U.S. can in the future ask Taiwan to provide data on "non-cooperative" clients.

At present, Taiwan's financial institutions have only provided the U.S. with the number of "non-cooperative" clients and the amount of money in their accounts, but they have not provided personal information on the clients themselves.