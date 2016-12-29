News
Shares end above 9,200 points, led by large-cap electronics stocks

CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Shares in Taiwan closed above the 9,200-point mark Wednesday as investors rushed to pick up large-cap electronics stocks following Wall Street gains overnight, dealers said.

The market opened up 11.63 points in a knee-jerk reaction to the higher Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy NASDAQ index all ended up overnight.

Buying focused on the electronics sector, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, and smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co. (大立光) steaming ahead to lift the broader market.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) closed up 92.13 points, or 1.01 percent, at 9,201.40 Wednesday after moving between 9,203.56 and 9,120.90. Turnover totaled NT$46.578 billion (US$1.43 million) during the session.

The bellwether electronics sector closed up nearly 1 percent, while the financial sector rose 1.13 percent.

