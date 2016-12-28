Ten hotels honored for additive-free cooking

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Asia Pacific Anti Additive Association recognized 10 hotels in Taiwan for their commitment to preparing food without additives at the Taipei International Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Recipients of the "Anti Additive Award" were Regent Taipei, the Ambassador Hotel, Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Marriott Taipei, Taipei Garden Hotel, the Sherwood Taipei, Grand Mayfull Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Taipei, Howard Plaza Hotel and the Grand Victoria Hotel.

Deputy Director-General Shen Wen-chiang (沈文強) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of NGO International Affairs and Inspector Huang Pi-ho (黃丕鶴) of the Ministry of Culture's Department of Cultural Exchanges attended the event to give out the awards to the 10 recipients.

Each of the 10 award-winning restaurants at these hotels were recognized for their support of the Anti Additive Association's vision to be "anti-additive, healthy, and sustainable," organizers of the event said.

Making the Cut

Anti Additive Association Secretary-General Kathryn Lee commented on the selection process of the award recipients, which she said "spanned two years."

Lee said the restaurants reviewed by association's judges were already reputable in their respective culinary fields.

"The association did not take self-nominations for the first year (of the Anti Additive Award)," Lee added, saying this could lead to restaurants purposely tailoring their menus to meet the award's standards.

The panel of judges, composed of Michelin-starred chefs and mystery inspectors who are prominent leaders in their respective industries, inspected two to three of the signature dishes at hundreds of restaurants to make their selections.

The selection process also took into consideration the cooking process at restaurants with open kitchens and the sanitation of each restaurant's space.

What set these 10 recipients apart, according to Lee, was the fervor and commitment with which the restaurants promoted additive-free cooking, as well as the delicious flavors that resulted.

An additive-free approach to cooking was not anything new for many of the chefs present at the ceremony.

Yuzu Chiang (江鎮佑), a junior sous chef at Sherwood Taipei's Kouma, recounted learning from his Japanese teachers how to cook without additives.

Chiang's teachers taught him to "use the most organic and natural method when preparing a dish to let diners taste the food's most original flavors."

Without additives to cut down preparation time or to preserve food, additive-free cooking does cost more money, time and labor, Chiang told the China Post.

However, Chiang stood by his restaurant's anti-additive commitment in order to present diners with the most organic, freshest food. "This will be reflected on the diners' faces."

Sous Chef Joy Xu (徐震宇), of Howard Plaza Hotel's Miyama restaurant, said, "It wasn't because the restaurant is now involved in the association that it has decided to go anti-additive."

Xu said the restaurant had implemented anti-additive requirements a while back. Given the nature of Japanese cuisine, the Japanese restaurant had a history of holding back on additives to prepare the freshest dishes.