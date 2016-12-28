News
Muji to get cheaper

CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
CNA -- Cafe Muji, photographed Tuesday, Dec. 27, will face price reductions for many of its food items starting next January. Muji Taiwan's General Manager Liang Yi-chia (梁益嘉) said Muji would lower the prices of 60 food products due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen and adjustments to the company's costs. The reduction will go into effect starting Jan. 12 and will alter prices by 5 to 15 percent.
