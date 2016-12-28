Demand for VR talent to increase in 2017: poll

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A 1111 Job Bank survey found that 52 percent of companies in the technology industry will have a greater need for talent next year than they had this year.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy General Manager Lee Da-hua (李大華) of the Taiwanese job bank told reporters that for "over 60 percent of tech companies, there were positive prospects for recruitment."

Of the companies surveyed, 45 percent were steadily recruiting new talent to fill openings, 30 percent said they would not be recruiting and 20 percent were actively recruiting and expanding, Lee said.

Chen said the tech industry had traditionally been an indicator of employee demand in other industries in Taiwan.

This year, the tech industry witnessed 7.7 percent growth in employee demand, which made up over 30 percent of growth in overall employee demand in the country.

Recruiting for AR/VR

The augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) market is a key component of the tech industry that has stimulated the rise in employee demand this year.

More than 10 percent of tech companies surveyed invested in AR/VR technology, with talent demand in optoelectronics, telecommunications and software.

Of these companies investing in AR/VR, 83.33 percent expressed that they had an insufficient number of employees with relevant skills. The companies "have hit a wall with recruitment," Lee said, "with many interviewing candidates lacking the right qualifications, professional skills and experience" for the job.

Demand for employees in the AR/VR field, which has yet to be met, is not only for software and hardware engineers, but also for people to fill management, accounting, human resources and other positions, Lee told reporters.

According to 1111's November data, there were 420 AR/VR-related openings in the month of November alone, which sets employee demand growth at 100 percent in a half-year period.

Tech Industry Specifics

The high season for tech industry recruitment will be the first quarter of 2017, followed by the second quarter of 2017, Chen said.

Chen explained that the trend was due to the first quarter "providing experienced people that the tech industry needs," in contrast to the fresh-out-of-college candidates available during the third quarter.

Chen said that though the fourth quarter had traditionally been the lowest season for employee demand in the tech industry, such was not the case this year.

"The higher demand for employees during this year's fourth quarter signals companies' optimism about next year's market performance."

Chen said there were uncertainties, such as President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies and cross-strait relations, but overall, there was conservative optimism about the industry for next year.