NT$2.7 billion worth of HappyGo bonus points expired in 2015
The China Post news staff
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
Taiwanese consumers saw an equivalent of NT$2.7 billion worth of bonus points evaporate last year, according to the issuer of HappyGo card, Taiwan's first united bonus-points collection card.
In 2015, up to NT$6.7 billion worth of bonus points were accumulated by consumers in Taiwan, and NT$2.7 billion worth of them became overdue as they were not used in time, HappyGo officials said.
The officials reminded consumers, especially holders of credit cards and flight mileage, to integrate their reward points by using the transfer service offered by the HappyGo platform.
HappyGo now maintains bonus-points transfer services for Citibank, Taipei Fubon Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Hwatai Bank, Asia Miles and EVA Airways, allowing related consumers to convert their reward points into HappyGo points before they become overdue.
Consumers using the HappyGo service will not only be allowed to extend the usage period, but can also utilize the bonus points via over 20,000 channels.
In related news, President Chain Store Corp., the operator of 7-Eleven convenience chain stores, has launched various reward programs for consumers using its icash, co-brand credit cards and OpenPoint services, effectively pushing up transaction volumes.
As bonus points associated with co-brand credit cards will become due by the end of the year, officials with the convenience chain store giant said they will allow consumers to exchange a larger amount of bonus points than usual for goods through the OpenPoint platform during the coming days.
Meanwhile, the bonus point platform Ponta under Eastern Media International has newly announced its cooperation with state-run oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan to provide bonus points transfer service for CPC's customers. Ponta now also offer the service for some banks, airlines and hotel room reservation websites.
