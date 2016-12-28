table economic growth continues in November

News
CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's economy continued to show signs of stable growth in November, with monitoring indicators flashing a green light for the fifth consecutive month, according to a report released by the National Development Council (NDC) on Tuesday.

Overall, the score of the composite monitoring indicator increased by two points from a month earlier to 26 in November.

The green light was bolstered by gains in exports and manufacturing production, two of the nine indicators that make up the monitoring indicators.

The other seven indicators, including retail sales, employment and machinery imports, remained unchanged from the previous month.

The NDC uses a five-color system to gauge the country's economic situation, with blue indicating recession, yellow-blue representing sluggishness, green denoting stable growth, yellow-red signifying a warming economy, and red pointing to overheating.

The economy flashes the different colors based on the council's composite monitoring indicator, which measures growth or decline based on the nine economic indicators.

A monitoring indicator score of between nine and 16 represents a blue light, while 17-22 indicates yellow-blue, 23-31 signals green, 32-37 represents yellow-red, and 38-45 signals red.

