Taiwan shares rebound, but turnover continues to slip

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan staged a mild technical rebound Monday, but turnover continued to fall to less than NT$40 billion (US$1.24 billion), as many foreign institutional investors remained away from the trading floor due to the holiday season, dealers said.

The financial sector attracted bargain hunters who rushed to pick up large-cap stocks such as Cathay Financial Holding Co. (國泰金) and Fubon Financial Holding Co. (富邦金), which boosted the broader market, while select high-tech heavyweights moved higher to give an additional boost to the index, the dealers said. The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed up 31.90 points, or 0.35 percent, at 9,110.54, after moving between 9,083.28 and 9,127.74, on turnover of NT$31.54 billion, which was the second- lowest level since June 4, when trading volume stood at NT$30.21 billion.

The market opened up 10.35 points as the main board bounced back from a 2.66 percent decline seen a week earlier, and buying in both the financial and electronics sectors on the back of bargain hunting helped the broader market move above the previous closing level throughout the session, the dealers said.

"After sell-offs seen last week that pushed down the weighted index to a level below 9,100 points, investors appeared more willing to pick up bargains, which vaulted the broader back to that level today," Xincheng International Investment Consultant analyst Chang Chih-cheng said.

"However, turnover shrank further, indicating that the main board lacked foreign institutional interest in trading," Chang said. "The slow session is expected to continue into the end of the year before foreign investors return."

Chang said that bargain hunting gave a significant boost to the local financial sector, with large-cap financial stocks in focus on expectations that a widening interest spread will strengthen banks' profitability. In the financial sector, which closed up 1.05 percent, Cathay Financial rose 2.23 percent to end at NT$48.05, and Fubon Financial gained 2.01 percent to close at NT$50.80, while CTBC Financial Holding Co. added only 0.57 percent to end at NT$17.55.