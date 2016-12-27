News
Cathay Financial Holding raises 2017 growth forecast

CNA
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Cathay Financial Holding Co., one of Taiwan's leading financial services providers, said Monday that it has raised its forecast for Taiwan's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, largely in reflection of a rebound in the country's exports.

Cathay Financial said that the GDP is expected to grow 1.5 percent in 2017, an upgrade from an earlier estimate of a 1.2 percent rise recorded in September.

The financial holding firm said that the momentum of Taiwan's outbound sales started to pick up in the second half of this year on the back of a global economic recovery, in particular after the U.S. economy, the world's largest, showed signs of speedier expansion and the European economy became more stable.

In November, Taiwan's exports rose 12.1 percent from a year earlier to US$25.34 billion, the highest year-on-year growth in 46 months, government data shows.

According to Cathay Financial, Taiwan's exports could rise 2.68 percent in 2017, up from its earlier forecast of a 2.21 percent rise.

