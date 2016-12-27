Appro chief says to seek listing on Taipei exchange by Lunar New Year

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Appro Photoelectron Inc. will start trading over-the-counter by Jan. 24 at the latest, according to Appro's Chairman Evan Chen (陳義文).

The image processing technology company announced the news that it would begin trading on the Taipei Exchange by late January at a press conference on Monday, during which Chen also provided an overview of Appro's financial performance and potential, future endeavors.

Appro's annual gross margin has seen an upward trajectory in the past 5 years, with the gross margin for the first three quarters of this year reaching 54.49 percent.

The company earned more this year compared to last year, even if, as Chen pointed out, "some numbers (such as the EPS) do not tell the same story."

The discrepancy, as Chen explained, was due to the cost of filing for initial public offering (IPO) so that Appro could trade over-the-counter.

Revenue for 2014 and 2015 were NT$233 million and NT$249 million, respectively, with Chen making a revenue projection of NT$250 million for 2016.

'When clients win, we win'

During his presentation, Chen underscored various times the partnership and trust shared between Appro and its many upstream and downstream clients.

"We do not compete with our clients," Chen stressed.

Rather, Appro helps "different clients' products by providing value added."

As a company that does not manufacture its own brand of products for sale, Appro takes the shells and platforms that its clients provide and assembles them with its technology, Chen explained.

In the case of Appro, its advanced image processing technology has been proven to capture images and motion-picture with "better color, lighting, and resolution."

Chen therefore said that when clients have more orders, which would result in a higher gross margin for the Appro, the company benefits as well.

"When clients win, we win."

Prospects for Growth

Chen specifically listed "three big projects" currently under discussion that would contribute to next year's anticipated growth.

These projects were "a body-worn camera deal with a NASDAQ listed U.S. company," "a VR 360-degree camera," and "dashboard camera project with a Japanese insurance company."

"As long as one of these projects pan out, it will contribute greatly to the company," Chen noted.

Even without any of these projects, Chen said the company could still expect growth next year, albeit at a lower rate.

"The company's performance next year should be even better than its performance last year," Chen said.