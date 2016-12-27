Uber woos public with carnival

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Uber threw a carnival at Taipei City's Songshan Cultural Park on Monday to rally support for the company as it faces continued government demands to cease operations.

The 6-hour-long carnival, replete with booths offering a firsthand experience of the app, free food and body painting, was held to "allow people to voice their support for Uber's services in lieu of a protest," organizers said.

The company's Taiwan General Manager Likai Gu told reporters at the event Uber was "committed to the Taiwan market."

"The Uber headquarter values the market in Taiwan tremendously," Gu said.

The carnival was part of a wider public relations drive by Uber Taiwan after the government introduced new measures to force the company to comply with transportation regulations.

The government upped the maximum fine for illegal ride-sharing services to NT$25 million, with Gu saying the firm was "concerned" about the stricter measures.

Gu expressed Uber's desire to cooperate with the Taiwanese government "to come up with a set of laws that would accommodate Uber's unique position" as an "innovation company" so that the company could "comply with regulations — including paying taxes — required of businesses in Taiwan."

Uber Taiwan maintained that it wanted to provide Taiwan with more innovative transportation options that safeguarded "the rights and safety of the ride-sharing app's users and drivers."

Uber not only provided an additional transportation option for the public, but "it could also provide its registered drivers with an additional source of income," Gu said.