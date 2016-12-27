Line Corp. seeks developer talent in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Mobile messaging giant Line Corp. held its first Line Taiwan TechPulse — an annual gathering of software developers — in Taipei on Monday, unveiling new offerings for third-party developers to expand the utility of its platform.

The TechPulse conference is a spin-off of Line Developer's Day, which has been held in Japan and Korea for the past four years.

The South Korean company behind the messaging app announced a chatbox developer initiative at a conference in Japan in September, offering a new messaging API for business owners' use.

The API would allow businesses to easily integrate the mobile app into their commercial processes and engage their customers, Line Taiwan research and development director Marco Chen (陳鴻嘉) said.

"Through today's developers conference, we hope to recruit more cooperating brands that would integrate their services with Line, as well as technical talent to join our team," Chen said. "There are currently 50 companies that have become our cooperating partners in the past year."

Line Taiwan announced Monday it had opened 20 vacancies for IT positions including front-end engineers, server-side engineers, quality-assurance engineers, client- side engineers and information security specialists.

As an example of users' "content needs" that the firm has been catering to, Chen highlighted news and television broadcasting services. Organizers said since Line Today news service was first launched in Taiwan in June, its number of active users had reached over 16 million people, becoming the largest mobile content service in the country.

Taiwan was the first market that Line Today was launched in, followed by Indonesia and Thailand.

The firm also urged Taiwanese developers to take part in their global chatbot competition announced at September's conference, rewarding up to 10 million yen (US$98,000) to developers whose creations "provide value to its user experience." The deadline for applications is next January, with the winners announced in February.