Wholesale sector revenue hits Nov. high

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The local wholesale sector has reported a record November high in revenue on the back of an increase in global demand for consumer electronic devices during the year-end shopping season, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The MOEA said that the wholesale sector generated NT$843 billion (US$26.34 billion) in revenue for November, up 6.0 percent from a year earlier and 1.9 percent higher from a month earlier.

After seasonal adjustments, sales in the sector for November were also up 4.9 percent from a month earlier, the statistics show.

The MOEA said that the buying spree during the Christmas season gave a significant boost to demand for a wide range of consumer electronic products such as handheld devices, virtual reality gadgets, TVs and gaming computers, which pushed up sales in integrated circuits and flat panels.

In addition, sales in the auto and motorcycle business grew at a double-digit pace in November as the government continued to provide subsidies for clean energy car and motorbike purchases, while wholesales in medical drugs and cosmetics also rose more than 16 percent from a year earlier, the MOEA added.

In terms of the retail sector, sales rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$357.8 billion, as automobile sales continued an uptrend and promotional campaigns lifted revenue for the entire retail business in Taiwan, the MOEA said.

In November, sales in department stores rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$35.4 billion, revenue generated by supermarkets grew 8.9 percent year-on-year to NT$16.3 billion, sales posted by convenience stores gained 3.1 percent from a year earlier to NT$25 billion, and revenue in hypermarkets rose 1.2 percent year-on-year to NT$14.1 billion, the MOEA added.