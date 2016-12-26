Tech workers set for year-end bonus boost

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- High-tech firms in Taiwan generally plan to give year-end bonuses equivalent to two months of wages this year as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches, industry sources said Sunday.

The sources said that rising global demand for electronic devices at a time of a recovery in the global economy have prompted many high-tech firms to leave their long-term year-end bonus policies unchanged, which means that the annual salaries received by their employees will equal 14 months of wages for 2016.

In Taiwan, employers tend to give year-end bonuses before the Lunar New Year holiday, which will kick off Jan. 27, 2017 and run through Feb. 1.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), the world's largest contract chip maker, said that since its sales and earnings hit a new high in the first three quarters of this year, the integrated circuit giant has maintained its year-end bonus policy for this year.

In the first nine months of 2016, TSMC posted NT$685.71 billion (US$21.43 billion) in consolidated sales, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier, while its net profit totaled NT$234.05 billion, up 0.1 percent year-on-year.

Some other electronics firms, in particular in the solar energy business, have said they remain willing to give year-end bonuses equivalent to two months of wages for this year to boost morale, even though they have suffered losses due to weakness in the China market.

In the solar energy sector, Solartech Energy Corp. (昇陽光電), one of the leading solar cell makers in Taiwan, said that its employees will get a total of 14 months of salary for 2016, including year-end bonuses, as the company left behind a loss per share of NT$0.10 for the first nine months of this year after a NT$1.17 loss per share over the same period of last year.

As a result, the 14-month wages policy has been guaranteed by many high-tech firms in Taiwan. Unlike TSMC, however, some other electronics manufacturers will give year-end bonuses equivalent to 1.5 months of wages in addition to prize money equivalent of 0.5 month's-worth of salaries for the Dragon Boat and Mid-Autumn festivals they had given already.