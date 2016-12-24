Service sector sentiment hits 17-month high

TAIPEI -- Sentiment in the local service sector improved in November, with an index that gauges the outlook of firms in the sector reaching its highest level for 17 months, according to a survey released by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) on Friday.

Citing the survey, TIER, one of Taiwan's leading think tanks, said that the local service sector received a boost from retailers, particularly department store chains, launching sales promotion campaigns for the anniversary celebrations.

In November, the service sector composite indicator rose 0.93 points from a month earlier to 90.82, the highest since June 2015, when the indicator stood at 90.96 points, the TIER survey showed.

The November figure marked the fourth consecutive monthly rise, which points to continued improvement in sentiment, the think tank said, adding that with the Lunar New Year holiday approaching, many retailers are now upbeat about market conditions over the next six months.

The upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, which is the annual peak for for retail industry sales, will start on Jan. 27, 2017 and run through Feb. 1.

On the back of a recovery in the global economy, which has pushed up global demand, the manufacturing sector composite indicator for November also rose 1.37 points from a month earlier to 99.06, the highest level since May when the indicator stood at 99.50 points, the think tank said.

The November figure represented the second consecutive monthly increase, the think tank added.

TIER President Lin Chien-fu (林建甫) said the local manufacturing sector has benefited from rising global demand which has boosted Taiwan's outbound sales and encouraged local manufacturers, most of whom are in export-oriented businesses, to be more positive about the business outlook.

Taiwan's exports grew 12.1 percent in November from a year earlier to US$25.34 billion, the highest year-on-year growth in 46 months, government data showed.

Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of TIER's Economic Forecasting Center, said that the improvement in both local manufacturing and service sectors pointed to better fundamentals in the country, noting that this is the first time in two years there has been simultaneous progress in the two sectors.

"Taiwan's economy has climbed out of the doldrums," Sun said.

Asked whether the local economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 at a time when exports are recovering, Sun said the government should promote investment from both the public and private sector to further boost economic growth.

In late November, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics forecast that Taiwan's economy would grow 1.87 percent in 2017, compared with an estimated rise of 1.35 percent for 2016.

Despite an increase in the manufacturing sector's composite indicator for November, the sub-indicator for the local construction industry fell 1.77 points from a month earlier to 84.19, marking the second consecutive month of decline, the TIER data showed.

The think tank indicated that about 70 percent of property developers and related firms polled in the survey said they were pessimistic about the business outlook for the next six months.