Friday

December, 23, 2016

Apple tops local smartphone market in Nov.

CNA
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Apple Inc. led Taiwan's smartphone market in November, in terms of both sales volume and sales value, and also had the best-selling single model, according to statistics released Thursday by industry sources.

A total of 630,000 smartphones were sold in Taiwan in November, down 12.7 percent from a month earlier, when the sales volume this year peaked at 722,000 units, the figures showed.

Apple was the top smartphone vendor with a 28.4 percent share of all smartphones sold, followed by Samsung Electronics Co. of South Korea with a 16.7 percent share, Taiwan-based Asustek Computer Inc. with 14.8 percent and HTC Corp. with 11 percent, and Sony Corp. of Japan with 9 percent.

In terms of sales value, Apple also dominated the market, taking a 63.4 percent share thanks largely to the relative high prices of its latest iPhone models, followed by Samsung with a 9 percent share, Sony with 8.7 percent, Asustek with 6.4 percent, and HTC with 5 percent, the figures showed.

The top 10 best-selling smartphones in November were the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, the iPhone 7 128GB, Samsung's Galaxy J7 Prime, Asustek's ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, the Sony Xperia XZ 64GB, the Amazing X3S from Taiwan Mobile Co., the HTC Desire 728, Asustek's ZenFone 3 ZE520KL, Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB and the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB, in that order.

