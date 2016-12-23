Local shares down before central bank meet

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan trended lower on Thursday, falling below the 9,200 point mark, amid cautious sentiment ahead of a central bank policymaking meeting due later in the day, dealers said.

Selling focused on non-high tech stocks, in particular those in the petrochemical and financial sectors, as investors locked in gains made from those stocks in recent sessions, while the bellwether electronics sector also moved lower to push the broader market further down, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed down 85.51 points, or 0.93 percent at 9,118.75, off an early high of 9,209.72, on turnover of NT$57.75 billion (US$2.74 billion).

The market opened up 0.03 points and on a mild technical rebound from the previous session, but downward pressure then set in as investors rushed to cut their holdings in large-caps in the financial, petrochemical and electronics sectors, while waiting for a decision from the central bank, dealers said.

"Although the market widely anticipates that the bank will leave its key interest rates unchanged, many investors preferred to pocket their money for the moment," Mega International Investment Services Corp. analyst Alex Huang said.

If the central bank leaves interest rates unchanged on Thursday, it would be the second consecutive quarterly meeting that the monetary policy has been maintained.

"Moreover, investors are also cautious about whether the U.S. market will suffer a major correction as the Dow Jones Industrial Average moves closer to the critical 20,000 point mark," Huang said. A major pullback on Wall Street is expected to move global financial markets.

Huang said that investors dumped market heavyweights and their selling increased, in particular in the late trading session. "After the weighted index fell below 9,200 points, the main board turned technically weaker," he added.