TransAsia stock drops as takeover chances fade

TransAsia Airways' stock price Wednesday nosedived to the bottom of the daily limit as chances of a takeover by Far Eastern Air Transport Corp. (FAT) became increasingly slim.

TransAsia's stock price opened at NT$0.89 per share and stayed there until the end of trading, dropping by the maximum of 10 percent allowed by local securities market regulations. Selling pressure was high, but transactions were low.

Hopes of a takeover by Far Eastern Air Transport Corp. (FAT) boosted TransAsia's stock price for three consecutive trading days since Dec. 16, following days of decline since the airline announced its abrupt closure last month.

The latest relapse to the price decline trend comes after TransAsia's creditor banks showed little interest in seeing the airline restructured and the Taiwan Stock Exchange decided to delist the ailing company's stock on Feb. 2.

The Central News Agency cited executives from the banks as saying that restructuring TransAsia had not been one of the options that creditors were considering.

The executives stressed that TransAsia Chairman Vincent Lin has promised to help the creditors sell the airline's planes by the end of February and said that open bidding for the aircraft will be held in mid-January.

Commenting on FAT's talk about taking over TransAsia, the executives said FAT does not have close ties with the banking sector.

Judging from FAT's current financial strengths, it would not be easy for the company to secure sufficient loans to buy new planes, the executives said, adding that acquiring TransAsia would be a faster and easier way to expand FAT's fleet and to build up relations with banks that have already extended loans to TransAsia.

But the executives said that, for creditors, selling off TransAsia's fleet is a much simpler solution, according to CNA.