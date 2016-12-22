Former TSMC top exec joins board of Chinese rival

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Mainland China-based foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) announced Wednesday that Chiang Shang-yi (蔣尚義), a former top-level executive at rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), will become an independent chair at the Chinese firm starting this week.

TSMC spokesperson Elizabeth Sun (孫又文) said the former chief operating officer has a strong connection to TSMC and is loved by many of its employees, according to local media.

"We trust he would not do anything that would damage TSMC," Sun said, adding that Chiang had notified chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) that he would assume the new position beforehand.

TSMC said Chiang had retired from the firm last year and will be serving as an independent chair in his new position, a role that only involves corporate governance and has no direct relationship with the management team.

The news comes a day after another former TSMC CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) was reportedly offered a job by mainland Chinese rival Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光).

According to a report by the Chinese-language financial news website cnYES, the industry heavyweight had been asked to assist the Chinese giant's efforts to build a new 12-inch wafer factory and to ramp up production.

Tsai denied the reports later that day.

There have been fears that mainland semiconductor firms' hiring efforts would result in a damaging top workforce drain for DRAM chip-makers in Taiwan, particularly after former Nanya high-ranking executive Charles Kau (高啟全), dubbed the godfather of the local DRAM industry, left the firm to join mainland Chinese-based rival company Tsinghua Unigroup.

After the switch, nearly 10 executives from his former firm and Inotera jumped ship to join him. Nearly 100 of the senior and junior staff left the local DRAM sector, according to local media.

Reports said Chinese firms have been offering lucrative salaries up to a three-fold increase to recruit Taiwanese talent.