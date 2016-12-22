News
Robo ho ho

CNA
December 22, 2016, 12:22 am TWN
A little girl reaches out to touch RoBoHoN, Sharp's humanoid robot smartphone, at National Taiwan University Children's Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Yonglin Foundation, founded by Hon Hai Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), jointly held a Christmas concert with the hospital, featuring a debut performance from RoBoHoN. The foundation said it hoped to bring cheer to children at the hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

