Taiwan and Germany forge cooperation links in energy

TAIPEI--Taiwan and Germany signed a joint declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of energy transition in Taipei Wednesday to strengthen cooperative efforts on related issues.

The Bureau of Energy (BOE) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs documented the signing in a statement, in which it attributed the formation of the cooperation relationship to the success of two Taiwan-Germany energy transition forums held in Taipei over the past two years.

In the statement, the bureau said that "the Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Energy Transition will realize and strengthen bilateral cooperation on energy transition issues, including knowledge- and experience-sharing on policies, management, energy technologies, and the promotion of clean energy."

The BOE said active communication with the German Institute in Taipei, which represents German interests in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic ties, allowed the two sides to be able to successfully co-host the two energy forums in Taiwan, facilitating bilateral dialogue and knowledge-sharing in the energy field.