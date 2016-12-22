Asus announces home robot presale date

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-based tech giant Asus (華碩) announced Wednesday that presales for the first group of Zenbo home robots are scheduled to begin in January.

Asus Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) made a presentation describing the two-wheeled, cute robot as a home butler, capable of playing animated storybooks to children and summoning help for seniors in an emergency.

"From the first day, Asus began taking part in robotic development, we have wanted to build a smart robot that every family needs and likes," said Shih. "We are happy and proud to formally introduce Zenbo to all of you today."

Zenbo made its debut at Taipei's Computex computer show in May. Asus announced that the robot would be priced at US$600 (approximately NT$19,500), but did not reveal when it would be available for consumers at the time.

At Wednesday's press conference, Shih said the first batch of Zenbos offered at the Taiwan presale starting Jan. 1 would include two models, available for NT$19,900 and NT$24,900, respectively. He said for the first presales, senior executives including himself would accompany engineers to assemble the robot in customers' homes.

Intel's Vice President of New Technology and General Manager of Perceptual Computing Achintya Bhowmik said humans see the world in three dimensions. They want to use Intel's RealSense technology to "allow devices like Zenbo to see and understand the world in real-time like we humans do."

The new product marks the next chapter in the decadeslong cooperation between the two firms, Bhowmik said.

In November, Asus started a new Zenbo Developer Program, offering Zenbo software programming tools to developers for free so they could design and test their own apps for Zenbo.