President's rumored investment 'personal':Ambassador Hotel

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ambassador Hotel (國賓飯店) on Wednesday responded to recent media reports that its top executive plans to acquire McDonald's Taiwan, stating that the acquisition was a personal investment of a member of the business-owning family.

Local tabloid Next Magazine recently reported that Ambassador Hotel President Hubert Lee (李昌霖) plans to acquire McDonald Taiwan's franchise and assets for US$300 million, raised from personal and family funds. The purchase can be inked in January at the earliest, the report said.

McDonald's Taiwan has denied any knowledge of the deal.

The Ambassador Hotel issued a statement on Wednesday stressing that none of the firms under its parent company Yeangder Group (仰德集團) have made such an investment.

"About purchasing McDonald's, we understand the move is headed and assessed by a family member and his or her investment team leading and assessing the move," the statement read.

The hotel stated it would strive to improve the quality of its hospitality services and continue to focus on its hotel businesses in Taipei, Hsinchu and Kaohsiung.

However, in November, the hotel adamantly denied rumors that they were a potential bidder.

November's statement read, "We have not contacted any staff from McDonald's ... no financial evaluations have taken place. The most important thing at this stage is to maintain operations of our core business, and we will not involve ourselves in an unfamiliar industry."

Yeangder Group also owns Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. (士林電機) and HCT Logistics (新竹貨運).

Hubert Lee is the third-generation president of the group and the second child in his family. His older brother Emmet Hsu (許育瑞) chairs Yeangder, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. and HCT Logistics.

'Personal, Not Corporate Investment'

Ambassador Hotel Chief Operating Officer Frank Lin (林興國) stressed that the McDonald's investment was unrelated to the hotel and that the move constituted a personal investment of the majority shareholder, according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News.

The local financial newspaper said Lee was known to have a strong interest in managing the group's food and beverage operations and that he displayed a proactive attitude toward new investment projects.

Last June, McDonald's Corp. put its outlets in Taiwan up for sale to franchisees as part of the U.S. fast food giant's global reorganization strategy.

McDonald's was the first U.S. fast food chain to venture in to the local market.