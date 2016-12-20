Google chief calls for cooperation across generations

The China Post--Taiwan needs integration of hardware- and software-oriented mindsets from different generations, Google Taiwan's Managing Director Chien Lee-feng (簡立峰) said.

Speaking at the launch event for the Ministry of Economic Affair's (MOEA, 經濟部) new bimonthly tech salon Mix Taiwan on Monday, Chien said there is a generation gap in Taiwan in which people in their thirties and younger are digital natives living in a liberal democratic society. "They have a taste for innovation while people older than their thirties are more hardware-minded," Chien said.

Company owners in the past have only seen the value of physical assets, but this focus on hardware has discouraged talent from returning to Taiwan, Chien said.

Chien was joined by minister without portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) at the Mix Taiwan on Monday.

Tang, a software extraordinaire widely known as the youngest minister without portfolio in Taiwan's history, said the government is taking steps to engage the public in the lawmaking processes.

"People could become more accustomed to a peer-review system for drafting new laws," Tang said.

Speaking about Mix Taiwan, Lee said the core motive behind setting up the new tech community platform was to bring together Taiwan's industries, talent and technical know-how across different sectors and generations.

The goal is to create dialogue between those with creativity and those with technical expertise. Creativity needs to be executed in real life, and technical experts need new ideas, the minister said.

"The new platform can produce two main benefits. It would allow older firms to discover new paths, while new firms can learn about past models."