Pegatron chief says no plans yet to invest in US

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Pegatron has yet to make any decisions about setting up factories in the United States, its chairman said Wednesday, amid speculation on the iPhone contract maker's possible moves to cope with a potential policy shift by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which could undermine Taiwan-based firms' production in China.

Pegatron Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien said it remained to be seen whether his firm will team up with one or two other companies to invest in the United States.

"So far no one has said they will definitely do it or definitely won't," Tung said, when asked whether Pegatron would invest in the United States.

Tung said it was still too early to tell whether Trump will make it his policy to have U.S. IT companies move their manufacturing back to their country.

The Pegatron chairman was speaking to the press on the sidelines of a Taipei Computer Association (TCA) event.

Pegatron is one of the world's biggest contract makers of electronic devices, including Apple's iPhone.

His latest remarks were consistent with those he made earlier this month when he said it would not be an easy task for the U.S. president-elect to materialize his "Made in the USA" vision.

But that was before Trump talked to President Tsai Ing-wen on the phone, which has angered China. Beijing could retaliate by coming down hard on Taiwan-based firms' businesses in China.

Pegatron and many other Taiwan-based companies in the IT industry — such as the Foxconn Group, another major iPhone contract maker — run their assembly lines mostly in China.

If China were to impose economic sanctions on Taiwan as a result of Trump's shift away from the "one China" principle, it would reverberate around global supply chains, Ben Lee, co-founder of California-based Glogou Inc., was cited by Bloomberg as warning.

Any Trump-led policy shift "will create huge tensions among Taiwan, China and the U.S. — this could be dangerous," Lee said.

Glogou is a startup whose software helps U.S. businesses connect with customers in Asia, according to Bloomberg.

But Tung remained nonchalant about moving assembly lines to the United States.

He said the Trump administration's policy would be an issue that all industries would have to face, rather than an issue encountered by only a single industry or company.

He said the situation may be clearer two or three months from now.

He said there were certain factors that a company must consider when deciding to move its production base, such as trends in the industry it belonged to, its clients, investment risks, the local market, labor supply, material supply and availability of land.

Tung noted that Pegatron maintained manufacturing plants in Mexico and the Czech Republic to meet demand from the local markets.

Pegatron has also made investments in other countries in the past, such as the Philippines, Vietnam, India and Brazil.