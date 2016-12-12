HTC may unveil the HTC 11 in March 2017: tech website

TAIPEI -- Taiwan-based smartphone brand HTC Corp. (宏達電) is likely to launch its next flagship model — the HTC 11 — in March 2017, according to tech website Pocket-lint.

In a report posted on the website over the weekend, Pocket-lint said HTC could introduce the HTC 11 after the Mobile World Congress 2017, where rival Samsung Electronics Co. is likely to launch the Galaxy Note 8.

The show opens on Feb. 27 and runs through March 2.

Pocket-lint said the launch date of the HTC 11 is expected to steer clear of the noise resulting from the big launches of other brands, such as Samsung.

The Taiwanese company chose not to launch its latest flagship model, the HTC 10, at this year's MWC, instead unveiling it in April, and the tech website said HTC could again shun the MWC this year.

According to Pocket-lint, the HTC 11 is codenamed the "HTC Ocean" and will not rely on physical controls but rather on gestures, touch and voice provided by the "Sense Touch" user interface.

There will be touch-sensitive zones around the new phone, and it will feature a heavier use of voice than phone users are accustomed to, the website said.

It added that although the design looks merely like a concept, it cited tech blogger Evan Blass as saying that the HTC Ocean does exist and "it is real."

Pocket-lint said that like with the HTC 10 Evo, the HTC 11 will have a water-proof function and get rid of the 3.55 millimeter headphone jack, featuring only a USB Type-C port to make the water-resistance function easier on the phone.

The HTC 11 will have a 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera, the same as the Google Pixel, which HTC assembles for Google on a contract manufacturing basis, and sport a display of 5.5-inches, with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, Pocket-lint said.

The tech website said the HTC 11 could be equipped with 4GB of RAM and storage from 32GB, with support for microSD card expansion.

In the wake of the HTC 11 launch report, shares of HTC outperformed the broader market on Monday, gaining 0.24 percent to close at NT$82.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.