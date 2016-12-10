Fubon Financial's 11-month profit leads industry

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fubon Financial Holding Co. (富邦金) on Friday announced that its net income for the first 11 months of the year — around NT$45.98 billion — topped other local financial holding companies in overall profits and earnings per share.

Fubon said the firm's net income for November stood at NT$2.21 billion. The parent company also revealed that the profits of its subsidiaries, including Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), accounted for a net income of NT$828 million in November and NT$14.59 billion for the first 11 months.

Taipei Fubon Bank's net interest income and net service fees increased compared to the same period last year, while maintaining steady asset quality. As of the end of November, the bank's non-performing loans ratio was 0.2 percent and its provision coverage ratio was 621 percent.

Net income of the group's life insurance arm Fubon Life Insurance Co.'s (富邦人壽) stood at NT$958 million. While its recurring income has continued to grow, a slower ascent in November was caused primarily by an increase in sales paid in installments, resulting in higher costs for the first year.

Fubon Life Insurance's net income for the first 11 months of 2016 was NT$26.1 billion. Total premium reached over NT$446.9 billion, around 4.2 percent higher than the same period last year.

Affiliate Fubon Insurance Co. (富邦產險) reported a net income of NT$211 million for November, which increased 4.1 percent compared to the same time last year, and the combined net income for the past 11 months totaled NT$2.9 billion.

Fubon Securities Co.'s (富邦證券) net income for November was NT$23 million.

The firm attributed the month's sluggish growth to market factors, stressing its brokerage business had showed steady performance.

Fubon Securities had grown its business by increasing proprietary sales and underwriting activity. Its net income for the past 11 months stood at NT$1.74 billion, a 62.9 percent increase from its performance over the same period last year.

Fubon Opens Chengdu Branch

In related news, Fubon Financial's wholly-owned subsidiary in mainland China, Fubon Bank China (富邦華一銀行), opened a branch in Chengdu on Friday.

It is the first Taiwanese bank to offer wealth management services in Sichuan Province, and it brings the bank's total number of branches in mainland China to 23.

Fubon Financial Holdings chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) said since acquiring the Chinese bank in 2014, the firm had stepped up efforts to become the leading Taiwanese financial company in mainland China.

Tsai said previous branches were mainly located along the coast, but the Chengdu branch marked the first step in the bank's expansion into the greater western region.

"Through the process of participating in the development of a western financial center, (we) hope to not only to provide quality financial services to Taiwanese but deepen cooperation with Chengdu local banks as well as boost economic exchanges between people on both sides of the strait," Tsai said.